The first Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines against COVID-19 adapted to the newer variants Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 arrived in the Czech Republic on Tuesday. Photo Credit:Freepik

Prague, Sept 21 (CTK) – The first Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines against COVID-19 adapted to the newer variants Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 arrived in the Czech Republic on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health informed CTK today. The delivery was of over 600,000 doses, and the same amount will arrive next week.

Only some vaccination centres have had access to such vaccines so far. The ministry expects another 1.5 million doses in October and 2 million in November.

The ministry said the vaccines had been distributed to vaccination centres throughout the Czech Republic, and these centres can start using the adapted vaccines without prior registration.

Two weeks ago, the Czech Republic received COVID-19 vaccines adapted to an older variant, Omicron BA.1. At first, they were also available at the vaccination centres without registration, and online registration began five days later.