Patrik Schick in an international friendly match between Czech Republic and Northern Ireland in 2019. Photo Credit: T. Bednarz, CC-BY-SA-4.0 via Wikipedia Commons.

Prague, Sept 21 (CTK) – Striker Patrik Schick, who plays in the Bundesliga for Bayer Leverkusen, has won the Golden Ball award for the best Czech footballer of the season, voted for by Czech journalists, for the first time in his career. Midfielder Tomas Soucek of West Ham, the winner in 2020 and 2021, placed second, as announced in Prague yesterday.

Goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik, from Olympiacos Piraeus, came third in the poll.

Schick, 26, also won the title of the Czech Footballer of the Year 2021 in a poll organised by the Czech Football Association in May. He previously finished third in the Golden Ball poll last season and in the 2016/17 season.

Goalkeeper Petr Cech is the all-time leader in the Golden Ball rankings, with 12 titles to his name, ahead of Pavel Nedved with six.