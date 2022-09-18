The Ocean48 restaurant chain, which is the organiser of the event, will prepare a tent with more than ten marine delicacies, making the event the largest grilling of fresh sea fish and seafood in the Czech Republic. Credit: Ocean48.

Brno, Sep 18 (BD) – Across both weekend days next weekend, from 24-25 September, the popular gastro event Slavnosti Moře (“Festival of the Sea”) will again take place in Brno, this time on Slovanské náměstí in Královo pole. This gourmet event has a long tradition, and is an unusual addition to Brno’s food festival calendar due to its focus on fish and seafood.

The Ocean48 restaurant chain, which is the organiser of the event, will prepare a tent with more than ten marine delicacies, making the event the largest grilling of fresh sea fish and seafood in the Czech Republic. The festival will also feature an oyster bar and a wide selection of drinks, from Italian Prosecco and Aperol to Moravian wines, local beers, and gourmet coffee.

According to Martin Baráček, co-owner of the family company Ocean48, there will also be an accompanying program for families with children. Ocean48 currently has several branches in Brno, and is planning to expand to Prague soon.

The organisers expect over 10,000 visitors to participate in the September fish festivities. “Brno is riding the gastronomic wave of the sea thanks to the opening of the first sea fish store Ocean48, when in 2012 the tradition of Friday barbecues on Minská began. The great interest from visitors in the following years necessitated the organisation of all-day events under the Slavnosti Moře brand,” said Baráček.

Entry to the event is free; individual meals will cost around CZK 150, and can be purchased using special chip cards available at all Ocean48 locations and at the venue itself. Cards can be topped up at any time in the specified period before the event. It is possible to top up with a card or cash directly at the event, but due to capacity reasons, the organisers recommend doing so in advance.More information about the event can be found on the FB event page or at the event website: http://www.slavnostimore.cz/.