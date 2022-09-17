Two days of raising awareness and understanding of the experiences of blind people. Photo Credit: Freepik

Brno, Sept. 17 (BD) – On 20 and 21 September there will be two events in Brno aiming to bring sighted people closer to the visually impaired. Those who wish can take part in a chat over a good coffee to talk and learn more about the world of blind people, or go to a concert by blind artists from Brno who have graduated from the Prague Conservatory.

“Come and talk about life with blind people over a good coffee!” is the invitation of the organisers of the Kafe trochu jinak (“Coffee, A Little Bit Different”) event. At the Bon Bon Café in náměstí Míru on Wednesday 21 September, interviewees with visual impairments will be seated at tables from around 3pm to 6pm, waiting for guests to join them for a chat.

This event hopes to provide an interesting platform to get to know new people and to become aware of an often-ignored reality. The blind participants will also offer an informative discussion to relate what compensatory aids exist to improve their lifestyle, how they are used, and what myths are most often associated with their disability. They will also provide information on whether and how to offer help to a blind person on the street and how to respond to other common situations.

As part of the Art Days for the Blind, two concerts are planned in Brno. On Tuesday 20 September in the hall of the Vítězslava Kaprálová Primary School on Palackého třída, Lucie and Jiří Pavelka from Brno, both graduates of Prague’s Jan Deyl Conservatory in Prague, will perform. The event will begin at 5 p.m.

The audience will have to wait two months for the second concert, which will be held on 15 November at the Centre for Social Services in Chrlice. The event will also feature a performance by Radek Žalud, a graduate of the Prague Conservatory. The concert is part of the celebrations of the 100th anniversary of the foundation of the Provincial Institute for the Blind in Chrlice, and also commemorates International Day of the Blind (13 November).

All events are organised in cooperation with the City of Brno.