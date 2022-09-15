The popular festival for adults and children is now in its seventh year. Photo Credit: divadlopolarka.cz.

Brno, Sept. 15 (BD) – From 16-18 September, the Polárka Theatre and Björnsonův sad will host Polárkový Dort (Polar Cake), the annual theatre festival for families with children. The whole new repertoire created last season will be performed, and this year an open-air stage will be added in the Polárka Theatre’s garden, alongside a second tent to expand the range of performances.

Björnsonův sad will once again be the venue for the tent, where not only the Polárka, but also other guest theatres and bands will perform during the weekend. Children will also be able to participate in theatre workshops prepared for them by the Little Dipper instructors.

There will be performances for children of all ages, theatre with actors as well as with puppets and marionettes, shadow play and musical activities at Polárkový dort 2021. Credit: divadlopolarka.cz.

In addition to the performances, there will be an accompanying programme on Saturday and Sunday. In the garden behind the Polárka Theatre and in Björnsonův sad, visitors will find the instructors from the Little Dipper, who have prepared four stations where kids and their families can create, discover and play. Those who explore the entire theatre workshop will receive a reward. There will also be the popular “spraying” with lecturer Tadeáš Plch, where it is possible to play with the sprayer in a designated area. The activity will be available at exactly 1pm in Björnsonův sad.

Refreshments will be provided in all areas with cafeterias and fast food. This year there will also be the Bulli Beer Bus, which will provide beer and soft drinks throughout the event. On Fridays and Saturdays, visitors can also find the Pulled burger stand in Björnsonův sad, where visitors can choose between meat, vegetarian or vegan versions of a juicy burger.

You can find the full programme here.