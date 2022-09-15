Mahen Theatre will turn 140 on 14 November. Photo Credit: BD

Brno, Sept. 15, 2022 (BD) – After a bit of a rest in August (at least in terms of performances, not preparations and rehearsals), the Brno National Theatre is putting the finishing touches on the new season. Each pillar of NdB — ballet, opera, and drama — has an interesting schedule of new works to look forward to.

Plus, this November will bring three weeks of international tribute for local boy Leos Janáček during the Janáček Brno 2022 festival, held from 2-20 November. If you live in Brno and you have not been introduced to the local composer, this is your chance.

BALLET

Ballet, led by the innovative artistic director Mário Radačovský, will kick off the season with the premiere of Bolero, by the French composer Maurice Ravel, on 23 September, with additional performances on 24 and 25 September, and 1, 20, and 26 October.

In addition, NdB Ballet will also perform the classics. This season, Sleeping Beauty will join Swan Lake and The Nutcracker as the offerings of P. I. Tchaikovsky. These are in addition to the enjoyable local productions of Beethoven, Romeo and Juliet, and Cinderella.

In addition, the powerful Othello, which comes highly recommended, will continue its run on 30 September.

Ballet premieres for the 2022-23 season:

Sept. 23, 2022 — Bolero

May 5, 2023 — Balanchine

OPERA

NdB Opera will kick off the Janáček Brno 2022 festival on 2 November with an extraordinary combination of two works by Janáček: the opera ‘From the House of the Dead’ and ‘the Glagolitic Mass’. Together, they ask: “Is hope and faith enough to survive the hell of a Siberian prison?” You be the judge.

Later in the season (and in the next calendar year), there will be three more premieres: ‘The Merry Widow’ on 2 March, ‘Falstaff’ on 4 May, and ‘Salome’ on 16 June.

Janáček Brno Festival

From 2 to 20 November, the Janáček Brno 2022 festival will be held for the eighth time. The theme is “Quo Vadis”: Where are you going?

The three-week run will bring a number of important artists to town, including conductors Jakub Hrůša, Tomáš Hanus, Tomáš Netopil, John Fior, and Marko Ivanović.

For more information and to purchase tickets, go to https://janacek-brno.cz/en/.

Opera premieres for the 2022-23 season:

Nov. 2, 2022 — Glagolitic Mass/From the House of the Dead

March 2, 2023 — The Merry Widow

May 4, 2023 — Falstaff

June 16, 2023 — Salome

DRAMA

For those who can speak (or, more importantly, understand) Czech, there is a fascinating list of new works that will be presented this season on the stage.

And, if you know just a little bit of Czech, you will still probably enjoy the classic ‘Waiting for Godot’, which will premiere on 24 February 2023. There is not a lot of talking, just a deep contemplation about life that makes the trip to the theatre worth the time spent.

Some performances have English subtitles.

Drama premieres for the 2022-23 season:

Oct. 7, 2022 — The Golden Dragon

Oct. 14, 2022 — The Lower Depths

Dec. 2, 2022 — Neklan

Dec. 9, 2022 — Good Old New (Oldřich)

Feb. 17, 2023 — The Feminist

Feb. 23, 2023 — Waiting for Godot

April 21, 2023 — Anatol

April 28, 2023 — Nothing On

June 9, 2023 — A Love Hotel-keeper

June 23, 2023 — The Liar

Mahen Theatre Turns 140

From 7-14 November, the 140-year mark of the foundation of Mahen Theatre will be celebrated with a whole series of events, surprises, and special features.

You may be surprised that there is more to the theatre than being one of the first entirely electric buildings in the world, with plans designed by Thomas Edison himself.

The theatre opened on 14 November 1882 with the festive overture “Consecration of the House” by Ludwig van Beethoven.

During the second week of November, the theatre will take on the atmosphere of the 1880s, with a series of tours to show the unique building from different points of view, including its architecture, technical aspects, interesting personalities connected with the Mahen Theater, and what happens behind the scenes before the performance.

The 14th edition of the Divadelní svět Brno (DSB) 2023 festival will take place from 18-23 May 2023.

SEASON TICKETS

Season subscriptions, which have been updated with a new group structure, can be purchased until the end of September 2022. “Christmas Gift” subscriptions will be available for purchase later in the autumn.

CONCERTS

In addition to ballet, opera, and drama, there are many concerts on the schedule through the end of 2022.

Click here to see the English-version NdB website for the complete schedule, ticket information, and more details.