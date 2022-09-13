The Czech humanitarian organisation has sent CZK 2.45 million to the victims of the floods in Pakistan. Photo Credit: Freepik

Prague, Sept 12 (CTK) – The Czech humanitarian organisation People in Need has sent CZK 2.45 million to the victims of the disastrous floods in Pakistan, coordinator Milan Votypka told journalists today.

Through its partner organisation, the Italian CESVI, it will buy hygiene packages and solar panels with the possibility of recharging cell phones, said Votypka.

There will also be aid in the form of provision of makeshift shelters for those forced out of their homes by the floods, he added.

Since June, Pakistan has been facing devastating monsoon rains. The death toll is over 1,300. The floods have submerged one-third of the country and affected the lives of 33 million people. The material damage is put at USD 30 billion.

CESVI, which is helping in the area, is providing safe haven to over 4,000 families, and thanks to the sponsorship from People in Need, will be able to provide the same for another 1,500.

“The aid is conducted in several stages. At first, it is vital to provide shelter and food, and in the next stage, to help people return to everyday life,” said Tomas Kocian, the regional director of People in Need for the Middle East.

The hygiene package will contain soap, toothbrushes, women’s hygiene products, water containers, mosquito nets and water purification tablets, said Votypka.