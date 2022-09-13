The benefit “Concert for Brno” will take place this Saturday at 8pm. Proceeds will go to the purchase of an organ for the forthcoming new concert hall (above). Photo credit: Filharmonie Brno.

Brno, 13 Sep. (BD) – Brno and its artistic legacy will be the thematic focus for the benefit “Concert for Brno” at Besední dům this Saturday.

The performance, which will feature the works of Leos Janacek, Antonín Dvořák, and others, will be broadcast live on Czech TV and Czech Radio. Due to the live broadcast, the audience must be in the seats no later than 8 p.m. Seats are first-come first-serve.

The proceeds of the benefit concert will go to the purchase of a new organ for the new concert hall, which is currently in development.

Violinist Josef Špaček, pianist Ivo Kahánek, the B-Side Band, and legendary singer and actress Soňa Červená will perform. Members of Filharmonie Brno, under the direction of conductor Dennis Russell Davies, the Moravian Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Richard Kružík, and Kantiléna, with choirmasters Veronika Novosádová and Michal Jančík, will also perform.

“The gala concert tells the story of Brno as a cultural metropolis, where talents have always been born and various influences, styles and genres have met,” said Pavel Smutný, the president of the Bohemian Heritage Fund, which organised the concert together with the Leoš Janáček Foundation.

Currently, Brno does not have a modern, full-fledged concert hall. In fact, only half of Filharmonie Brno’s orchestra can fit into Besední dům. This precludes visits from top artists because they cannot perform in front of a large orchestra.

A new concert hall, which will have a capacity of 1,250, is on its way. The organ is a vital piece. The new hall is being designed by an international team with acoustician Yasuhisu Toyta from Nagata Acoustics, who has over 60 top-class halls to his credit around the world.

“Our vision is to create a pleasant open music complex where a place full of music will be created in the heart of Brno,” said the director of Filharmonie Brno, Marie Kučerová. “The key for us is that it is alive not only in the evening, but also during the day. We want to open it up to people as much as possible.”

Tickets are available at the Filharmonie Brno ticket office or online at: filharmonie-brno.cz