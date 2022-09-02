Stasek had been ambassador to Egypt and India before being appointed Ambassador to the United States. Photo Credit: MZV

Prague, Sept 2 (CTK) – Former secretary of state at the Foreign Ministry Miloslav Stasek is the new Czech ambassador to the USA from today, replacing Hynek Kmonicek, who will become the ambassador to Vietnam.

Stasek was nominated by the previous government of Andrej Babis (ANO).

Previously, Stasek had been the ambassador to Egypt and India, where he replaced Kmonicek.

Since 2015, he has been working at the Foreign Ministry, where he was first the head of the economic diplomacy department, and from 2016, was the deputy minister for the control of the economic and operations section. He also served as the director of the Middle East and Africa department. He was appointed as the Foreign Ministry’s secretary of state in November 2017.

Kmonicek has been the ambassador to the USA since March 2017. Before that, he was the director of the Presidential Office foreign affairs department. He is an experienced diplomat who has served in Australia, Asia and the United Nations.

Former ambassador to Zambia Radek Rubes will become the Czech Foreign Ministry’s new state secretary.

Since last August, Rubes was the director of the state secretary office’s resort section and of the conceptual management service. He previously headed the Czech embassy in Zambia for four years.

In the past, he has also been head of the Czech Republic’s Liaison office in Ramallah, a deputy ambassador to South Africa, and the head of the consular section at the embassy in Cairo.