Within a few years, Brno plans to equip the roofs of around 650 buildings owned by the city or city companies. Photo Credit: Freepik

Brno, 2 Sept (BD) – The SAKO Brno SOLAR subsidiary, which is responsible for the development of photovoltaics in the Brno metropolitan area, has received subsidies for the installation of photovoltaic systems on eight additional buildings. The Brno solar power plant project, located on the roofs of Brno buildings, will bring at least 43 gigawatt hours of solar electricity to the city per year and reduce CO2 emissions by 36,000 tonnes.

“1,000 panels will be installed at the Sirotkova, Merhautova, and Jana Babáka primary schools, at the Vychodilova home for the elderly, including a separate workplace in Tábor, and on the roof of the Lesná polyclinic. The total budget for these projects will be CZK 15 million. The installations should pay for themselves in about five years at current energy prices,” said Petr Hladík (KDU-CSL), 1st deputy mayor of Brno, who is responsible for the development of photovoltaics and community energy in the city. In addition, project documentation is being processed for the installation of panels on the roof of the SAKO Brno office on Jedovnická and Černovická, which will be used to recharge electric cars.

“We are announcing a tender for a contractor, which we want to conclude by the end of the month. We plan to install the panels on the roofs of all eight buildings in November,” said Filip Leder, Chairman of the Board of SAKO Brno. During the summer months, the company processed the building licences and obtained a grant from the Modernisation Fund, for 25% of the estimated price. “The total installed capacity of the 1,000 new photovoltaic panels will exceed 450 kWp. The energy produced will save an amount of CO2 emissions each year equal to that absorbed by 4,500 mature trees,” added Hladík.

At the end of last year, the city installed the first 88 panels on the Vojtova 7 and Vojtova 9 housing complexes. This was followed in the spring by the installation on the roof of the retirement home on Horova. “By the end of this year, the design of another 27 buildings will be completed and work will begin on another 38,” said Leder.