Since the start of the Russian invasion in February, 429,348 of Ukrainian refugees have been registered. Photo: KK / Brno Daily.

Prague, Aug 21 (CTK) – The Czech Republic has granted temporary protection visas to 415,691 Ukrainian refugees since the war in Ukraine started in February, with 4,116 visas issued over the past seven days, 69 more than the week before, the Interior Ministry has said on Twitter.

The exact number of Ukrainian refugees staying in Czechia is not known, as some return to Ukraine or leave for other countries.

In June, authorities estimated there are about 280,000 up to 300,000 Ukrainian refugees in the Czech Republic.

The biggest number of temporary protection visas, 1,384, was granted on Monday. On Wednesday, these visas were granted to 1,256 refugees, and on the remaining days, the figure was below 1,000.

This weekend, Czechia granted no temporary protection visas to Ukrainian refugees, the same as last weekend.

The temporary protection visas enable the holders to stay in the country for up to one year and secure their access to public health insurance, education and the labour market. However, the state covers health insurance for Ukrainian adults for 150 days at maximum.

As many as 105,000 Ukrainian refugees have found jobs in Czechia so far, Interior Minister Vit Rakusan (STAN) said on Wednesday.

The Czech immigration police has registered 13,780 Ukrainian refugees over the past week. Since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24, 429,348 have been registered. They have to do so within three days of their arrival in the country. The duty to report does not apply to children under 15, who make up about one-third of the people fleeing from Ukraine.

