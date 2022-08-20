According to the latest data, the number of hospitalised COVID patients fell to 918. Photo credit: KK / Brno Daily.

Prague, Aug 20 (CTK) – The coronavirus epidemic in the Czech Republic slowed down for the second time in a row over the past week, as laboratories detected 2,105 cases, about 80 fewer than the week before, according to the data from the Health Ministry.

The number of hospitalised COVID patients fell to 918.

There are 121 infected per 100,000 people in the 10.5-million population. The incidence rate has been stagnating for several days.

In a week-on-week comparison, the epidemic has been fluctuating since last weekend. It accelerated on Saturday, Tuesday and Wednesday, stagnated on Sunday and slowed down on Monday, Thursday and Friday.

The interest in testing has weakened, while their positivity rate has been mostly growing. On Friday, labs conducted about 8,000 tests, approximately 700 fewer than the week before.

The positivity rate was higher in all three types of tests. In the most frequent, diagnostic tests for people with symptoms of the disease, the positivity rate rose above 33 percent.

In the case of preventive tests, the positivity rate increased to almost 8 percent.

In the case of epidemiologic tests, which target people who were, for instance, in close contact with an infected person, the positivity rate reached nearly 20 percent.

The number of patients decreased over the week. There were 1,160 of them on Monday. However, the number of those in a serious condition increased by five to 31.

The incidence rate has been staying around 120 for more than a week. It is the highest in Prague, with 150 infected per 100,000 people over the past seven days, and the lowest in the Vysocina Region, where 96 infected per 100,000 were recorded. It did not get below 100 in any other region.

Since the outbreak in March 2020, 4.02 million cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Czechia. The number does not include repeated infections.

There are almost 300,000 suspected repeated infection cases.

The death toll now stands at 40,714.

On Friday, 8,869 Czechs were inoculated, 1,300 more than the week before. More than 6,800 people received the second booster dose and more than 1,700 people got the first booster dose.

Almost 6.89 million people have been fully vaccinated so far. Some 4.29 million have the first booster jab and almost 121,000 the second one.

