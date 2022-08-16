













The event, organised by the Brno Association of Club Music (BACH) will involve thirteen Brno clubs and sixteen artists from all over the world. Photo credit: Batch Brno Press

Brno, Aug. 16, (BD) – Batch, the biggest music club event ever held in Brno, will take place from 30 September to 1 October, with a varied programme of cross-cultural music for the price of a single admission ticket. Organised by the Brno Association of Club Music (BACH), the purpose of the event is to highlight the vibrancy of the city’s cultural sphere, its rich musical history and present, as well as the importance of a common voice from the club scene players.

Among the first artists announced are the Argentinian rapper Catnapp, Hungarian cymbal player Miklós Lukács with the Cimbiosis trio, British musician and writer Phil Schöenfelt based in Prague, duo Longital and rapper FVCK KVLT from Slovakia. Fans of harder music can look forward to the Hungarian thrashcore outfit Crippled Fox, the British crust punk band Extinction of Mankind, the German crust punks Instinct of Survival and the icon of Central and Eastern European punk, Poland’s Dezerter, active since 1981, who will come to Brno for their only scheduled Czech gig.

Some of the artists on stage at Batch 2022, in order: Catnapp, trio Cimbiosis, Phil Schöenfelt and the band Crippled Fox. Photo credit: Juan Bermejo / Batch Brno Press

Participating artists from the Czech scene include Hasan, Kalle, Acid Row, Budoár staré dámy, The Silver Spoons, Deaf Heart and many others. Outside of the concert programme, visitors can enjoy a performance by the famous Prague Burlesque at the Sono Music Club.

“It is a small miracle that thirteen clubs competing in the field of independent music production managed to get together and coordinate, and we expect a great atmosphere for two days in Brno,” said Vít Kalvoda, president of BACH. “You can choose from a very diverse local club scene, with something for everyone. With just one ticket you will be able to wander from club to club, Batch will take you to places you would otherwise never have looked.”

The thirteen participating venues are: Alterna, ArtBar Druhý Pád, Fléda, Kabinet múz, Kafara, Metro Music Bar, Music Lab, Ponava, Rusty Nail, Sibiř, Sono Music Club, Stará Pekárna and Vegalité. Visitors can choose between a one- or two-day ticket valid for all clubs.

The Brno Association of Club Music is the largest and currently the only music club association in the country. Founded in 2019, it now also operates the BACH mobile app, which provides information on club programmes and events.

The second edition of the ReConnect music conference, organised by the Czech music export agency SoundCzech, the Czech Republic Music Managers Forum, and BACH, will also be connected to the Batch evening, and will be held from 29 September to 1 October 2022 at Fléda and Kabinet Múz.

Tickets for Batch can be purchased at GoOut and smsticket for CZK 290 – 490.