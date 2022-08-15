













The City of Brno will join other institutions in a collaborative project to enhance the use of AI in the field of cancer research. Photo credit: Freepik.

Brno, Aug 15 (BD) – In spring 2022, a professional platform was established in Brno by Masaryk University, hospitals and other institutions, with the aim of developing and applying artificial intelligence to the field of oncology. Members of the collaborative project include Masaryk University, which sponsors the project, the Masaryk Institute of Oncology, both Brno University Hospitals and the company DCB Actuaries and Consultants. The City of Brno will now also participate in the project, with a memorandum of cooperation approved by city councillors last week.

“At today’s meeting of the Brno City Council, we approved a memorandum by which the city of Brno declares its efforts to help the newly established Centre for Artificial Intelligence in Oncology,” said Petr Hladík (KDU-CSL), the 1st Deputy Mayor of Brno. “Our role will be to raise awareness of the centre among professionals and the public, as well as cooperating in organising educational events and programs.”

Mayor Market Vankova (ODS) also welcomed the signing of the memorandum, which will apply for 10 years. “The signing of this memorandum is another step confirming the support of the City of Brno in the field of electronic health care, telemedicine and in general the use of modern technologies to support the health of the population,” she said.

You can find more information on the project website.