













In many cases, there was a disconnect between respondents’ views on the importance of a cause, and the money they donate to this area. Photo credit: Freepik

Czech Republic, 13 Aug. (BD) – The ‘Philanthropy in Central & Eastern Europe’ survey, conducted in 2020 in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland and Hungary, was published last month on the official channels of the Social Impact Alliance for Central and Eastern Europe.

In the Czech Republic, around one in four citizens donates to charity, and the average value of a donation per person, excluding corporate contributions, is around CZK 3,900 per year, according to the Social Impact Alliance, higher than in Poland, Slovakia and Hungary. Moreover, two out of three donors (65%) said they would like to increase their philanthropic donations.

The research was conducted during the pandemic, which may have emphasised for the respondents their social sensitivity and the importance of their philanthropic activities to society. In fact, 36% of the citizens of CEE countries confirmed that the pandemic had changed their attitude towards philanthropy. For about 15%, it was a turning point to start donating, something they had never done before.

Czechs showed varied levels of interest in the importance of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The majority, around 60%, prioritised the fight against world hunger, though only 22% of the respondents made contributions in this area from their own pockets. The largest proportion of donations were made in the area of “good health and well-being”, while one of the areas receiving the least “sustainable cities and communities” (3%).

Source: Social Impact Alliance for Central & Eastern Europe. You can find the full results on their website.

In modern times, companies are also starting to behave more responsibly and sustainably, motivated by employees, investors and consumers who are increasingly aware of and concerned about community needs. In fact, it turns out that as many as 39% of Czechs are already willing to pay more for products and services offered by socially responsible brands. Furthermore, it has been shown that 76% of Czechs appreciate companies that collaborate with foundations to donate part of their profits, and think that companies’ activities should be consistent with sustainable corporate values and fair to their employees and customers.

An increase in donations is also expected in the current context of the ongoing war in Ukraine. The obstacle to philanthropy, especially for individuals, is inflation, and the resulting crisis affecting some countries due to the limited availability of raw materials.

According to the citizens of Central and Eastern European countries, progress towards the SDGs should mainly be the responsibility of public administration. However, respondents tended to feel that actual work being done in these areas was mainly from social enterprises and individual citizens, rather than governments.