













The proposal by Eva Matušková was chosen in the 4th year of the city’s participatory budgeting scheme. Credit: Dame na vas.

Brno, Aug. 12 (BD) – Residents of Řečkovice will get a new place for walks, relaxation and community events; thanks to the City of Brno’s participatory budgeting scheme, unused land in the vicinity of Škrétova, Družstevní and Terezy Novákové will be turned into a forest park. City councillors this week selected the company Atregia, s.r.o. to implement the project.



The project, Řečkovický HRáj, proposed by Eva Matušková, received 3,090 votes in the 4th year of the participatory budgeting scheme and was thus in 11th place. Project documentation and construction work will be carried out by Atregia, s.r.o. at a cost of CZK 1,609,300, selected by Brno city councillors. According to the contract, the work should be finished next year.



Over the course of 2021, on the basis of a dendrologist’s assessment, pruning and removal of dry trees and planting of new ones has already taken place, and the land has been cleared of construction rubble and other waste.



“I like the main idea of ​​the project, to preserve the existing trees as much as possible, open up this plot of land and functionally integrate it into the housing estate,” said Tomáš Koláčný (Piráti), Deputy Mayor of the City of Brno for Public Participation. “Thanks to the participatory budget, a place for children, adults and seniors to relax will be created in Řečkovice. The result of the implementation will be a forest park complete with benches, trash cans, a fire pit and playground elements so that the current space is preserved. The park will be interspersed with threshed footpaths and new trees will also be planted there.”

Details about the project can be found here.



The work will take place alongside other developments in the area, according to Deputy Mayor for Housing, Jiří Oliva (CSSD), with two new apartment buildings to be constructed in the adjacent site closer to Terezy Novákove, with a total of 23 starter apartments for young families. The apartment buildings are due for completion around 2024-2025.