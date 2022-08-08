  • 2
This week should see the warm and dry weather of last week continue. Expect some breezy and overcast days towards the middle of the week. Photo credit: Freepik,

Czech Republic, August 8 (BD) – The weather in the Czech Republic this week should remain warm and dry, as last week. Today will be sunny, with a light breeze from the north east in the afternoon, and high temperatures of 25 degrees. On Tuesday, we can expect a maximum temperature of 27 degrees and a low temperature of 17 degrees, with a light breeze of 35 kilometres per hour from the north east.

Wednesday and Thursday will have sunny intervals with a maximum temperature of 28 degrees. Wednesday will see intermittent clouds and a gentle breeze of 41 km/h. Thursday will have a high temperature of around 30 degrees at midday and sunny intervals with a moderate breeze.

The weekend will be sunny, with 28 degree maximum temperature on Friday and a light breeze, rising to 29 degrees on Saturday. Sunday will have sunny intervals in the afternoon.

