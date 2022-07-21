













On Saturday 23 July, the 5th edition of the Street Floorball League will take place on náměstí Svobody from 9am to 6pm. Photo credit: Street Floorball

Brno, July 21 (BD) – Floorball fans can look forward to the 5th edition of the annual Street Floorball League on Saturday, 23 July, from 9am to 6pm on náměstí Svobody. The league started in late June in Pardubice and arrives in Brno this weekend. The final tournament will be held in Prague on 27 August.

Czech Floorball kicked off the first Street Floorball League series in 2018, to coincide with the 2018 World Floorball Championships. The league featured 12 tournaments between June and August, with players in selected cities battling it out to qualify for the final tournament, which took place at the O2 Arena. The series has continued since then, visiting 13 Czech cities, organising 30 tournaments, and involving 642 teams.

This year, men’s, women’s and mixed teams with five to ten players over 15 years old can enter the joint category. Male participants must not have played in the Super League or Men’s League 1 in the previous 2021/2022 season, but there is no restriction for women. The tournament is also for those who have no experience in floorball.

Matches are played in a 3-on-3 format with small goals and no goalkeepers, on a 24×12 metre court. One match lasts 12 minutes of super gross time, the last minute is net time. At each tournament, based on the number of participants, teams are seeded into core groups, from which the best teams then advance to the subsequent playoffs to play for victory and valuable prizes.

More information can be found on the website and the Facebook event page.