













The student review website TheCampusAdvisor.com surveyed 17,824 students over the past year about the different countries in which they graduated from higher education, ranking the world's best institutions.

Czech Republic, July 8 (BD) – The survey considered a number of factors, including quality of education, cost of student life, graduate career prospects, student diversity, social life, arts and culture, and campus facilities and staff. The scores obtained from each of these categories were used to determine the overall ranking. The study finally revealed the top 20 countries in the world for higher education in 2022.

The Czech Republic was ranked 12th in the world, with a score of 4.25 out of 5, and Charles University in Prague was named the best university in the country. The country’s other scores were:

Quality of education: 4.43

Cost of living as a student: 3.9

Graduate career prospects: 4.09

Diversity of students: 4.33

Social life: 4.52

Arts and culture: 4.21

In addition, the Czech Republic is considered the best in the world for cost of living as a student ahead of Portugal and Australia.

The overall ranking of the top 20 countries in the world for higher education in 2022 is as follows:

Top 3 countries in the world by quality of education were the United States, United Kingdom, and Switzerland.

The top 3 countries in the world for graduate career prospects were the United Kingdom, Denmark, and the United States.