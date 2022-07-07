













The Remitly agency analysed more than 1 million reviews on TripAdvisor of landmarks, common tourist spots and scenic spots in cities in more than 260 countries around the world, to identify the most positive mentions of the word “panorama”. Prague’s Charles Bridge was rated as the 8th best in the world. Photo credit: Ilaria Brizi / Brno Daily

Czech Republic, June 7 (BD) – With as many as 42,000 reviews mentioning the word “panorama,” the “Top of the Rock” in New York City was the most highly rated viewpoint globally. With unobstructed views from its observation deck, the top of Rockefeller Centre established itself as the world’s best vantage point by some margin, offering breathtaking views of the Empire State Building – another popular vantage point – as well as the verdant Central Park and the iconic Statue of Liberty.

The Top 10, however, also includes a famous landmark from the Czech Republic: Prague’s Charles Bridge ranks 8th among the world’s best viewpoints, with 13,685 mentions on TripAdvisor. The medieval stone arch bridge is popular with visitors: millions of tourists visit every year. Known to be one of the most beautiful bridges in Europe, the bridge boasts unparalleled views of the city.

Czech legend has it that the construction of the Charles Bridge began at 5:31 a.m. on 9 July, 1357, with the laying of the foundation stone by Charles IV himself. The Holy Roman Emperor was a strong believer in numerology, and believed that this specific time, which formed a palindrome (1357 9/7 5:31), was also a numerical bridge and would give the physical bridge greater strength. Whether or not that is true, the bridge has evidently endured over the years, and stands today among the best viewpoints in the world.



Source: www.remtly.com

To conduct this research, Remitly analysed TripAdvisor data from every country in the world, as well as the entire United States and 253 cities around the world. Using the “Things to Do” section of the TripAdvisor website, the attractions in each location that had the most mentions of “view” (in English) in the reviews were ranked as those offering the best view for the specific location (country, state, or city). Results in which the term “view” was used negatively or for another context (a sports stadium offering a good view of the field) were omitted from the final results.