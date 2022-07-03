













H2020 Vacellerate is a multinational project of medical research into infectious diseases. Two researchers from Brno universities, Professor Petr Husa and Professor Regina Demlová, will represent the Czech Republic on the project. Photo credit: Freepik

Czech Republic, July 3 (BD) – The Czech Republic is one of 21 European countries involved in the international project H2020 Vaccelerate (European Corona Vaccine Trial Accelerator Platform). This three-year project was established to create a network of clinical and research sites focused on the development and testing of vaccines against infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

Leading the research representing the Czech Republic is Professor Petr Husa, Head of the Infectious Diseases Clinic at the Brno University Hospital, and Associate Professor Regina Demlová, Head of the Institute of Pharmacology at the Masaryk University Faculty of Medicine.

The FNUSA-ICRC Clinical Trials Centre, in cooperation with the Czech Clinical Research Infrastructure Network (CZECRIN), will take part in this research project and is looking for volunteers in the country who are healthy, who may also have contracted COVID-19 or who may already be vaccinated. Registration would not imply any obligation to participate in any future clinical studies. More information is available on the project website.

