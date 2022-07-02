













WHERE in Brno in July and August? The latest edition of the cultural magazine KAM v Brně (WHERE in Brno), with its dedicated English section at the back, has plenty of tips on what to do! Image: KAM v Brně

Brno, July 2 (BD) – Summer is coming to Brno. Wondering what the city has to offer this summer holiday? Well, we recommend checking out the new edition of WHERE in Brno to find out about everything that is going on! You can look forward to open-air festivals, premieres of plays and films, concerts and other entertainment. A dedicated English section is waiting for you at the back of the magazine – as well as the best tips on what to do in your free time.

The summer edition of WHERE also contains an interview with visual artist Vendula Chalánková and a feature article about where to go for a swim in Brno and its surroundings. Reading these articles could be great practice if you are learning Czech.

Where to find WHERE? At all the regular places like cultural institutions and restaurants, but we recommend subscribing. Do you want to support the creators of the magazine? You can have KAM v Brne/WHERE in Brno delivered straight to your mailbox every month. With our special summer deal you will also receive a best-selling novel and tickets to a public pool and an open-air cinema! Get a subscription at shop.pocketmedia.cz.