Brno, July 1 (BD) – The grant program is intended primarily to support Olympic sports. “We have allocated CZK 16 million to support elite clubs in South Moravia this year, which is CZK 1 million more than last year. They represent the region abroad and their successes motivate children and young talents in our country,” said South Moravian Governor Jan Grolich (KDU-CSL).

He added that the subsidy will be directly linked to promotion of the region, including wearing the logo of the region on the sportswear of athletes supported by the scheme. They will also participate in joint training camps with talented young athletes in their respective sports, attend youth competitions, autograph sessions for the public, and so on.

Sports clubs and associations based in South Moravia whose adult teams compete in the top two tiers of their respective sports in the Czech Republic, or in international interleague competitions, can apply for financial support until 12 August 2022.