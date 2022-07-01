













The Brno National Theatre (NdB) presents opera, ballet, and theatrical performances outside during the warm summer months. Photo credit: KK / BD

Brno, July 1, 2022 (BD) – Culture in Brno slows down during the heat of the summer, but popular performances of both opera and ballet will be taken outside for evening performances.

NdB Opera describes its annual summer series as “the best of opera under the heavens full of stars”. The courtyard of Spilberk Castle will host Puccini’s “La Bohème” on July 2, the same composer’s “Tosca” on August 27, and Rossini’s “The Barber of Seville” (Lazebnik Sevillsky) on August 28.

Puccini’s opera is inspired by the novel “La Vie de bohème” by the French writer Henri Murger. Photo credit: Ndb Theatre

In addition, for those who would like another reason to take a trip down to the wine-growing region, the Mikulov Amphitheatre will host Verdi’s “La Traviata” on August 30 and Bizet’s “Carmen” on August 31. Click here for more information about the Mikulov events.

The Brno ballet company will perform “Romeo and Juliet” in Biskupsky dvur (“the Bishop’s Courtyard”) for NdB Open Air. Performances are on July 14, 15, 16, and 17, and all start at 8:15pm.

The NdB Open Air Ballet will take place as traditionally this year, in addition to performances of other theatre and musical performances, as part of the Summer at Biskupsky dvur in 2022. Photo credit: Ndb

Click here to see the English-version NdB website for the complete schedule, ticket information, and more details.