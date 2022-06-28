













The Sports Hope Campus is a new multi-purpose hall and reconstructed outdoor playground at the Ludvík Daňek Sports High School on Botanicka, north of Brno city centre. The South Moravian Region, which established the school, has invested CZK 160 million in the complex, which will mainly be used for training the students of the school. Photo credit: JMK

Brno, June 28 (BD) – The new, modern, two-storey Sports Hope Campus will be used for the training of sport students, with classes focused mainly on athletics, physical education and all-round training. It also houses locker rooms and classrooms and part of a covered training track. The adjacent sports areas were reconstructed at the same time, consisting of a 200-metre athletic oval, which includes a long jump track, a high jump area, and shot put inside the oval, and a multifunctional sports area with artificial and grass surfaces. The running track has been supplemented with equipment for the 3000m steeplechase.

“Construction started in July 2020,” said Regional Councillor for Investment, Vladimír Šmerda. “The hall itself was completed in December 2021, the outdoor facilities in May this year. The total cost of the construction and reconstruction of the facility amounted to CZK 160 million, covered by the funds of the South Moravian Region and a CZK 50 million subsidy from theCity of Brno.”

“Our students achieve excellent sporting results, 25% of them represent the Czech Republic. The modern hall represents an incredible improvement in the conditions for sports training, which will prepare students to compete internationally. The facility will be used for teaching and training with our cooperating sports clubs,” said Radek Klimeš, the director of the sports gymnasium.

The facility is one of the biggest regional investments in education. 18 graduates of the Ludvík Daňek Sports High School have competed in the Olympics.

