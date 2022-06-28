













The Czech Republic took silver in both the men’s and women’s sections of the 14th World Street Hockey Championships in Laval, Canada, after losing to the host nation in both finals. The men’s team lost by 6:3, and the women by 3:2. Photo credit: Česká hokejová reprezentace / FB

Czech Republic, June 28 (BD) – After missing out on the medals in the last championships in Košice, Slovakia, in 2019, the men’s team under coach Jiří Mašík came back to win silver for the 6th time, and their 12th medal position overall. In the final, however, the Canadian team proved too strong, scoring three goals each in the second and third periods to win by 6:3.

For the women’s team, their silver was their 8th world championship podium finish. They came close to taking their second gold, following their 2017 home success in Pardubice, leading by 2:0 after five minutes. However, the host nation came back with two goals in the second period and a winning decider from Kristen Cooze in the third period to take the title.