













Less than two weeks ago, RegioJet announced plans for a direct train connection from the Czech Republic to Vienna Airport, and now Czech Railways (ČD) has joined in with another offer. Unlike the yellow private carrier, they will not yet be running direct services to Schwechat, but will offer tickets for a route with a change at Vienna’s main station, in cooperation with Austrian Railways ÖBB. Photo credit: Ceske Drahy

Brno, June 16 (BD) – After Prague and Ostrava, Vienna Airport will become the third airport to which ČD will offer a discounted Train+ ticket, not even two weeks after RegioJet announced plans for a direct train connection from the Czech Republic to Vienna Airport. ČD will not offer direct transportation to Vienna Airport yet, but a route which includes a change at Vienna’s main train station.

“The new round-trip ticket is on offer from €24 (CZK 605), and is intended for journeys from Brno to the airport and back,” said Jiří Ješeta, Deputy Director General for Passenger Transport at ČD. “It has an extended validity of up to 30 days and is also valid on railjet and EuroCity trains with a change at Vienna Central Station.”

ČD is offering eight direct trains from Brno to Vienna Hauptbahnhof each day. Travellers from Breclav have extra options, with four more “EuroCity” trains running daily. Passengers can then change to the Austrian Railways high-speed railjet train. The entire journey from Brno to Vienna Airport takes about two hours.

For the journey to the Vienna Airport, tickets are linked to a specific train, while for the return journey any connection on the route can be used, starting from the day after the outward journey and valid for 30 days. Discounts apply for children over six years of age, students and senior citizens, and children under six travel for free.

A direct ČD connection from Brno to Vienna Airport could become available to travellers in December this year.