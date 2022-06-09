













This Sunday, 12 June, the Goose on a String Theatre on Zelný trh will host an afternoon and evening of Turkish cultural treats, including music, theatre, food – and bingo! Photo credit: Grup Serbet.

Brno, June 9 (BD) – The event will begin at 2pm with the international line-up of Grup Serbet, and continue with various music acts, as well as “Uyandigimda Sesim Yoktu”, a theatre play from the Bu Yapim Istanbul Theatre at 5.30pm, in Turkish with English subtitles. Closing the show in the evening will be the Yeden-Turkish Musical Ensemble, based in Vienna, performing at 7pm, and the Anywild Music Band at 8pm, with a special bingo game for everyone just before the last band.

Entrance to the Turkish Culture Day costs CZK 100, with a soft drink included in the price. Entry to the play will cost CZK 170. Turkish coffee and other refreshments, including a doner/kebab corner, will be available throughout the day.