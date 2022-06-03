













The RegioJet transport company announced this morning a direct train from Brno and Prague to Vienna airport. Photo credit: RegioJet

Czech Republic, 3 June (BD) – From 16 June, RegioJet will start providing direct trains to Vienna Airport. The new Prague-Brno-Breclav-Vienna Airport line will run twice a day and will drop off its passengers right outside the entrance hall.

Tickets start at CZK 279 from Brno and CZK 449 from Prague. Tickets are already on sale on the RegioJet website.

In addition to this direct train connection, RegioJet also operates buses to Vienna Airport six times a day and trains with a change in Vienna twice a day.