In Brief: RegioJet To Launch Direct Train From Brno To Vienna Airport
407
The RegioJet transport company announced this morning a direct train from Brno and Prague to Vienna airport. Photo credit: RegioJet
Czech Republic, 3 June (BD) – From 16 June, RegioJet will start providing direct trains to Vienna Airport. The new Prague-Brno-Breclav-Vienna Airport line will run twice a day and will drop off its passengers right outside the entrance hall.
Tickets start at CZK 279 from Brno and CZK 449 from Prague. Tickets are already on sale on the RegioJet website.
In addition to this direct train connection, RegioJet also operates buses to Vienna Airport six times a day and trains with a change in Vienna twice a day.https://brnodaily.com/2022/06/03/news/transport/in-brief-regiojet-to-launch-direct-train-from-brno-to-vienna-airport/https://brnodaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/regiojet-train-credit-regiojet.jpghttps://brnodaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/regiojet-train-credit-regiojet-150x100.jpgCzech Republic / WorldTransportAirport,Brno,Czech Republic,News,RegioJet,Transport,ViennaThe RegioJet transport company announced this morning a direct train from Brno and Prague to Vienna airport. Photo credit: RegioJetCzech Republic, 3 June (BD) - From 16 June, RegioJet will start providing direct trains to Vienna Airport. The new Prague-Brno-Breclav-Vienna Airport line will run twice a day and will...Elisa Pinton pintonelisa33@gmail.comAuthorFrench intern studying communication, management, marketing and event coordination. Always motivated to discover new places, try new food specialties and learn new things. Driven by passion and organization. Books, movies and dogs lover.Brno Daily