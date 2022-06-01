













A live meeting of hundreds of skillful, well-educated, confident and above-average driven candidates with their prospective employers in one day will happen in Prague and Ostrava this Autumn. Photo credit: Jobspin 2021

At the September Jobspin Job & Relocation Fair, companies will have the opportunity to increase their brand awareness among Prague’s international community and those who plan to relocate to the Czech capital. Recruiters will interact face-to-face with hundreds of interesting people during the day of the job fair. Jobspin Job & Relocation Fair aims to bring together all key services for Prague expats under one roof.

The average visitor comes from another EU state, is between 25-35 years old, speaks fluent English and other languages, and has a university degree. Photo credit: Jobspin 2021

“For our annual Prague Job and Relocation Fair, we have prepared a colourful programme and invited resourceful exhibitors in both the Job and Relocation sectors,” said Daria Somova from Move To Prague relocation experts. “Various expat-friendly services, real-estate solutions, financial advisors, language courses, immigration support, medical and health services, education and entertainment – all of these resources will be available for you throughout the whole day and will help you get into the community in the Czech Republic and feel connected with your foreign peers and local Czech people.”

The September Jobspin Job & Relocation Fair will take place in a new venue, a newly renovated Krizikuv Pavilion B at Vystaviste Holesovice. Image: Vystaviste Holesovice.

The organizers are expecting 3,000 visitors at the September edition. Based on the previous experience from Jobspin Job Fairs, the average visitor comes from another EU state, is between 25-35 years old, speaks fluent English and other languages, and has a university degree. “From the perspective of exhibiting companies, the Jobspin Job Fair and Prague Relocation Fair create a synergic effect and bring together a large pool of international people interested in all aspects of living in Prague, from finding a job or housing to fixing mortgages or phone and internet contracts,” said Katerina Casadei from the organizing team at Jobspin.

Companies attend job fairs to fulfil their recruitment needs while promoting their brand as employers to candidates. Photo credit: Jobspin 2019

To ensure a quality event, the organizers offer to exhibitors the well-designed venue of Krizikuv Pavillion B at Vystaviste Holesovice, which will provide comfort of a modern exhibition area and plenty of space for them to mingle.

The official language of the event is English and entry is free of charge for all candidates.

Ostrava – A Job Fair Of The Three Regions

Jobspin Job & Relocation Fair takes place in the three major cities of the Czech Republic: Prague, Brno and Ostrava.

Student a Job Fair in Ostrava. Photo credit: Cerna Louka.

In Ostrava on 26 November 2022, Student a Job fair and Jobspin Job & Relocation Fair are joining forces to bring together visitors and employers from the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland. Thanks to Student a Job, this edition also attracts students and recent graduates to come and network with employers.

Useful links:

Web for visitors in Prague: here

Web for exhibitors in Prague: here

Free registration of visitors: here