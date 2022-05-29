













Tennis player Barbora Krejčíková, the winner of the French Open and Olympic gold medalist, has been awarded the title of the South Moravian Region’s Sportsperson of the Year. Second place went to trap shooter and Tokyo gold medallist Jiri Lipták, while third place went to Olympic bronze medallist Alexander Choupenitch. Photo: Barbora Krejčíková at Roland Garros on 21 May, for the Roland Garros Kids Day. Credit: Barbora Krejčíková via Facebook.

Brno, 29 May (BD) – The awards to the best South Moravian athletes were presented by representatives of the region, led by Governor Jan Grolich, during a gala evening on Thursday, 26 May, at Brno’s Sono Centrum. As the 2021 event was cancelled due to Covid, this year’s ceremony marked the best sport personality of both 2020 and 2021.

“The last two years have been extremely difficult for sport, but for the South Moravian Region they have been great in terms of results. To have the winner of the poll decided between two Olympic gold medallists, I don’t think that has been seen for a long time. I don’t want to offend other regions, but who among you has,” says Governor Grolich.