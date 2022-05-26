













The train station in Královo Pole will undergo reconstruction in the years 2023–2024, carried out by the Railway Administration. At the same time, the city plans to make an underpass under the railway station towards Myslínova. In order to coordinate the work, it has been agreed that all work will be carried out by state organisations and the City of Brno will cover the costs associated with the plan. Photo credit: rch.architects

Brno, 26 May (BD) – “For the fastest and highest quality reconstruction of the railway station in Královo Pole, including our intention to build a comfortable, fast and safe pedestrian route to Myslínova, it is essential that everything takes place in close coordination without unnecessary delays. Today’s agreement that the Railway Administration, as the main investor, will ensure the extension of the underpass and the city will cover the associated costs, is actually the only possible solution,” said the Mayor of Brno, Markéta Vaňková (ODS).

The station building, which is more than 70 years old and unsuitable for today’s needs, will be demolished and replaced by a new two-storey building with services, disabled access, and facilities for passengers. The track will also be completely replaced, new platforms with roofs and disabled access will be built, and an information and orientation system and security equipment will be installed. The investment project also includes the reconstruction of track No. 1 in the entire section from Brno-Maloměřice to Kuřim. The aim is to shorten the travel time of transit connections in the section Maloměřice-Královo Pole, and to improve travel comfort and safety. During the construction of the new station building, facilities for passengers will be provided by mobile containers.

The reconstruction of the station should start in January 2023. Everything is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2024. The complete construction of the section from Brno-Maloměřice to Kuřim should cost around CZK 2.8 billion. “The estimated costs to the City of Brno for the extension of the underpass, lighting, and roofing of the exit are estimated at CZK 17.5 million, but the final amount will of course be known only after the selection of the contractor. In addition, the city is planning a connecting footbridge across Ponávka to Myslínova, which is a separate project, but with the same completion date,” added Vaňková.