













At a meeting on Wednesday, 18 May, Petr Fiala's government decided to reconvene the government's National Economic Council, approving new statutes and members for the body. The National Economic Council will have 19 members, all renowned economists, and its coordinator will be Jan Procházka, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Export Guarantee and Insurance Company.

Czech Republic, 23 May (BD) – Petr Fiala’s cabinet has reconvened the government’s National Economic Council, in response to the current issues in the Czech economy caused by the after-effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, rapid increases in energy prices, and the consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The council will focus primarily on measures to support businesses, promote employment, and stabilise the financial sector and public finances so that the state can provide public goods while mitigating negative effects on the economy.

“With the resumption of the government’s National Economic Council, we promise to strengthen the professional background, an expert force that supports the government and its decisions and also brings new impulses. If you look at its composition, you will see that it certainly reflects a potential for innovation and the ability to look at things from a different perspective, and we are definitely looking forward to working together,” said Fiala.

The council is composed of leading Czech economists with many years of experience working for both the public and private sectors. With effect from 18 May, the following economists were appointed to the National Economic Council: Martin Diviš, Libor Dušek, Dita Formánková, Mojmír Hampl. David Havlíček, Tomáš Havránek, Helena Horská, Pavel Hroboň, Petr Janský, Ján Lučan, David Marek, Daniel Münich, Pavel Neset, Zuzana Ceralová Petrofová, Jan Procházka, Daniel Prokop, Aleš Rod, Dominik Stroukal and Petr Zahradník.