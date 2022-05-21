













The Festival of Sports and Entertainment, a family event to promote blood donation, will take place today at the ​​Riviera swimming pool and sports complex. The importance of blood donation will be highlighted by themed activities, including a beach volleyball tournament. Photo credit: Riviera Brno

Czech Republic, 21 May (BD) – The Riviera sports and swimming complex will host a family activity day today, to support and promote blood donation. The sports program consists of a beach volleyball tournament for adults in mixed pairs, with 24 teams competing on six pitches. The winners will receive medals and gift vouchers from STAREZ-SPORT. Teams should register for the tournament in advance here.

Children will be able to try out an obstacle course including somersaults, jumps and a slalom. The route is designed for younger children from 6 to 12 years. The best competitors will win free tickets for use at various city attractions, such as the Brno Observatory or bobsled track.

Other entertainment at the festival includes a bouncy castle, face painting and even aqua zorbing. Visitors will learn about blood donation and everything around it at health stations, where they can measure haemoglobin, practice withdrawing blood from a model arm, and find out their blood type. Throughout the afternoon, the event will be accompanied by music, with performances from the children’s group Čiperková, Brno’s Brünnfield, and finally the well-known group Kamelot.