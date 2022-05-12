













On Wednesday, 11 May, Czech President Miloš Zeman signed an agreement granting consent to 103 Czech citizens to join the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Photo: Czech President during state awards in 2020 and 2021 in the Vladislav Hall of Prague Castle. Credit: hrad.cz

Czech Republic, May 12 (BD) – President Zeman has approved 103 Czech citizens to join the Ukrainian armed forces. “The President of the Republic Miloš Zeman signed a decision approving the entry into the Armed Forces of Ukraine to 103 citizens on the basis of their application submitted in accordance with Act No. 585/2004 Coll., on military service and its provision,” his spokesman Jiří Ovčáček wrote on Twitter yesterday. He added that the decision must be co-signed by Prime Minister Petr Fiala (ODS).

According to the Ministry of Defence, nearly 400 Czechs have applied for permission to serve in the Ukrainian armed forces, and according to the Czech News Agency, the ministry passed on 103 applications to the president.

Czech volunteers have reportedly already joined the fighting, and the Czech government is also helping Ukraine by sending military equipment to the country, including heavy weaponry, to assist in the Ukrainian resistance against Russian aggression.