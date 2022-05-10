













The Czech Day Against Cancer, held regularly since 1996, is among the oldest and most famous charity collections in the Czech Republic. This year’s collection will take place on Wednesday, 11 May, and flowers will be available from fixed points of sale until Sunday, 15 May. Photo Credit: FB Český den proti rakovině

Czech Republic, 10 May (BD) – In 2022, the collection is focused on the prevention of cervical and testicular tumours, aiming to raise awareness among the general public through information. The sale of yellow marigold flowers will help raise funds for the League Against Cancer, which improves the quality of life of cancer patients, supports cancer education and research, and provides equipment to cancer centres.

The collection to support the fight against cancer will be supported this year by 13 local and regional transport companies around the country, under the auspices of the Czech Association of Transport Companies Republic (SDP ČR). In Brno, České Budějovice and Prague, the municipal transport companies will even sell the yellow flowers at their information centres from 11 to 15 May.

Members of the public can support the Czech Day Against Cancer by becoming a collection volunteer. Photo credit: Český den proti rakovině via Facebook.

“The combination of Flower Day and transport companies has a long tradition, and I am glad that this year the collection can take place in the traditional period under normal conditions, as was the case before the pandemic. I believe that thanks to the support of transport companies, we will again be able to raise a large amount to support the League Against Cancer,” said Tomáš Pelikán, chairman of the SDP CR.

The transport companies will promote Flower Day with leaflets on their vehicles and on other advertising spaces, and will also use notice boards with information for employees and internal magazines. Information will also appear on the companies’ websites and social media.

“We are joining the event for the fourth time this year,” said Miloš Havránek, General Manager of the Brno Transport Company (DPMB). “Over the past three years, we have managed to sell several hundred flowers. We also decorated all our employees at the counters and dispatchers to motivate customers and passengers to buy. As in previous years, flowers will be on sale at our information office at Novobranská 18.”

The flowers will be available at fixed points of sale from Wednesday 11 May to Sunday 15 May, for CZK 20, you can find the full list of points of sale here. You can also contribute by purchasing an e-flower in the form of DMS KVET 30, DMS KVET 60, DMS KVET 90 at the telephone number: 87 777. Members of the public wishing to help out more actively can contribute by becoming a collection volunteer. For more information, e-mail: jana.mauleova@arcadia.cz.