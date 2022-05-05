













Cities around the world face huge but very similar challenges – from senior loneliness to urban flooding to air pollution. The Nordic countries have come up with many smart solutions that can help make cities better places to live, which will be presented in Brno in the large-scale travelling exhibition “Nordic Sustainable Cities”, exhibited over five floors in the Moravian Library foyer from 4 May. The opening ceremony was attended by diplomats from Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Iceland. Photo credit: Ilaria B. / Brno Daily

Brno, May 5 (BD) – How to ensure that all citizens can live comfortably in cities? How to bring people together? How to adapt the city to climate change? How to bring nature back to cities? How to design a city where cars are unnecessary? The Nordic Sustainable Cities exhibition showcases dozens of ingenious solutions for better urban living from each of the Nordic countries, covering public health, transport, the circular economy, tackling climate change and efforts to reduce carbon footprints.

Examples include Finland’s unique Lonna urban sauna, the Guðlaug hot baths in Iceland, and Sweden’s One Roof – Two Generations shared living service. The smart water management project in Kokkedal, Denmark, and the fully electrified boat in Norway, the “Future of The Fjords”, are also included. The exhibition is coming to Brno after Liberec, Prague and Krnov, and will be available free of charge during library opening hours until 31 May 2022.

The opening ceremony took place in the conference hall of the Moravian Library at 5pm on 4 May, in the presence of the Danish Ambassador Søren Kelstrup, the Finnish Ambassador Jukka Pesola, and the Norwegian Ambassador Robert Kvile. Sweden was represented by Ambassador Fredrik Jörgensen and Iceland by Honorary Consul Klára Dvořáková. The Deputy Governor of the South Moravian Region for environmental issues, Lukáš Dubec, also attended.

During the opening ceremony Danish Ambassador Søren Kelstrup, the Finnish Ambassador Jukka Pesola, and the Norwegian Ambassador Robert Kvile were present. Such as Sweden which was represented by Ambassador Fredrik Jörgensen and Iceland by Honorary Consul Klára Dvořáková. Lukáš Dubec, the Deputy Governor of the South Moravian Region for environmental issues also attended. Photo credit: Ilaria B / Brno Daily