













The virtual expedition of Brno Zoo is being expanded, with the addition of virtual reality films produced by the zoo itself. With goggles that allow virtual reality to be watched in 360°, visitors can move safely from the centre of Brno to the south of Africa and come face to face with an elephant, giraffe, cheetah or hyena. Photo credit: KB / Brno Daily

Brno, 5 May (BD) – Virtual reality is being expanded with the addition of two self-produced films by Brno Zoo to its virtual expedition programme. The virtual reality goggles allow you to experience 360° virtual reality while travelling from the heart of Brno to the south of Africa, to come face-to-face with a giraffe, elephant, cheetah, or hyena. The virtual expedition is open seven days a week from 10am to 6pm.

The first six virtual reality films acquired by Brno Zoo were in cooperation with the Wild Immersion project, whose patron is the world-famous primatologist and conservationist Jane Goodall. Thesel take visitors into close proximity to animals from the polar regions, savannahs and oceans, or allow them to observe cute baby animals in different parts of the world and watch the impact of the solstice on life on the planet.

“We are happy to have established a collaboration with this project, but we have decided to try to make virtual reality films of our own production as well,” said Martin Hovorka, director of Brno Zoo. “Our young colleagues went to South Africa and filmed attractive footage of African ungulates and carnivores with special equipment and added Czech commentary. I believe they will appeal to both young and old viewers. We plan to continue the production of films and focus on Czech nature.”

In addition to watching wildlife through virtual reality, the virtual expedition is also used for workshops, lectures and other educational events for various target groups, mainly focused on ecology and animal protection. There is also a space with interactive elements and, weather permitting, a small courtyard area. “We currently offer four one-hour themed programmes for after-school groups, which can be adapted to the age of the participants,” said Monika Hadová, the head of the Virtual Expedition. “Through them, we want to bring the beauty of nature to a wide range of visitors as well as warn against its irreversible destruction. With this basic goal in mind, popular educational programs will present the ways in which even the individual can contribute to maintaining the quality of life on our planet.”

Brno Zoo’s production team have made two films: On the Hoof of Africa will introduce several species of antelope, as well as the aforementioned elephants, giraffes and zebras. And In the clutches of Africa will show hyenas, cheetahs, lions and hyenas. In this footage from South Africa, you can get up close to the animals without any barrier and learn some interesting facts about their lives.

The virtual expedition is open 7 days a week from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. Photo credit: CG / Brno Daily