













The musical event "Together for Peace", organised by the Brusinka Multicultural Centre, will take place on 6 May at Brno's Co.Labs. This international initiative aims to unite people around peace and understanding. Illustrative photo: Brusinka Multicultural Center

Brno, 4 May (BD) – On 6 May, the Brusinka Multicultural Centre is organising the musical event “Together for Peace” as a way to express support for peace in Ukraine.

The first part will introduce the repertoire of talented singers and musicians from the Czech Republic, Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and many other countries, with performances from some well-known artists such as Elizaveta Černják, Tim Alans and pianist Vojtěch Antoš. The show will feature songs in different languages, and also children’s performances from the Brusinka Foxberry acting studio.

In the second part, Jiří Vondrák and Alioša Kudrjavcev will sing songs from Bulat Okudžava, and Vladimir Vysockij will perform his own pieces.

The Brusinka Centre organises social, educational and multicultural events. They say that “Together for Peace” is an international initiative that unites all people of goodwill in a mutual effort for peace and understanding, to call for problems and disputes to be solved through meaningful dialogue and cultural and intellectual engagements.

Tickets for the event are available at this link. Brno Daily supports the concert as a media partner.