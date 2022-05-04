













The award for the best building of the South Moravian Region has been given out to the most unique and innovative buildings in South Moravia for 20 years. The mission of the competition is to highlight and promote construction projects that can be inspiring not only for investors, but also to bring buildings closer to the public. Metrostav entered the reconstruction of the Psychiatric Clinic of the Brno University Hospital, which has now become the Brno Centre for Complex Psychiatric Care. Photo credit: fnbrno.cz

Brno, May 4 (BD) – The best projects of South Moravian construction were presented on Thursday, 21 April, at the Faculty of Civil Engineering of the Brno University of Technology. The competition is organised by the Association of Building Entrepreneurs in the South Moravian Region, and this year the expert jury selected from 37 buildings in seven categories.

Two first prizes were awarded in the category of Civic Amenity Buildings without ranking, one of which was the Centre for Comprehensive Psychiatric Care on the premises of the Brno University Hospital. The aim of the reconstruction of the Psychiatric Clinic was to increase the quality of care, improve, simplify and streamline the diagnostic process for patients with the most serious diseases with a high incidence in the population.

The project was co-financed by the European Union and the total cost of the reconstruction was CZK 534.4 million. Construction started in April 2019 and was completed in December 2021. Photo credit: fnbrno.cz