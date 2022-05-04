  • 7
Brno has always been an important centre for higher education, with 13 universities located in the city, including some of the highest-ranked universities in the Czech Republic. Masaryk University and the Brno University of Technology both featured in the QS World University Rankings 2022. Photo credit: KK / Brno Daily

Brno, May 4 – Brno’s overall ranking was #77 this year. As a city, Brno performed well in this year’s subject-specific rankings, improving its position in 8 out of 16 previously-ranked subjects and adding 3 new ones, while slipping down the rankings in just one category. Masaryk University made the rankings in 11 subjects while Brno University of Technology was listed in 7.

Brno ranked #24 in the category of “Student View”, based on the responses of students themselves, and #32 in terms of student mix, a category designed to look at the student make-up of the city, both overall and from an international perspective. Almost one quarter of the 46,100 students in Brno are international.

Brno was ranked joint #60 by affordability, with the average cost of living as well as low tuition fees for international students making it a desirable destination. The average tuition for international students is CZK 107,000 per academic year.

More details on the ranking are available here. The overall rating is reached by six indicators: University ranking, Student mix, Desirability, Employer activity, Affordability and Student view.

