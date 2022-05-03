













The Křižovatka Foundation has handed over 15 breathing monitors to the Brno University Hospital, worth CZK 37,500, for the Children’s Ward of the Brno Hospital on Černopolní. Photo credit: FN Brno

Brno, 3 May (BD) – “As part of the “Mommy, I Breathe” (Maminko, dýchám) project, we received financial support for the purchase of breathing monitors for 70 hospitals across the Czech Republic. These monitors are sensitive devices that have a limited lifespan. Thanks to the kind support of sponsors and donors, we are helping to ensure the ongoing renewal of the devices in children’s and neonatal wards,” said Štěpánka Pokorníková, Director of the Křižovatka Foundation, who handed the donation over to the hospital’s head nurse Marie Peková.

The aim of the “Mommy, I am breathing” (Maminko, dýchám) project is to equip every baby cot in maternity, neonatal and ICU wards of hospitals in the Czech Republic with a breathing monitor, and to enable parents to borrow a breathing monitor for the necessary period of time when they go home with their baby from the maternity hospital.

The Křižovatka Foundation is the only foundation in the Czech Republic promoting public awareness of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) and the protection of children under one year of age from risk. Thanks to donors and sponsors, the Foundation helps to equip Czech hospitals and maternity hospitals with Babysense breathing monitors, which are registered with the Czech Ministry of Health as a medical device and have undergone several years of clinical tests. This machine monitors not only for breathing arrest, but also for apnoea pauses (breathlessness), and any irregularities in the baby’s breathing. In the event of trouble, it immediately sounds an alarm to summon the help of an adult who can give the baby first aid in time.

Over the 27 years of its existence, the Foundation has managed, thanks to the generosity of sponsors and donors, to equip the neonatal and paediatric wards of Czech hospitals with more than 10,300 breathing monitors worth a total of approximately CZK 38 million.