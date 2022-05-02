













The National Theatre of Brno (NdB) has a full schedule of opera, ballet and theatrical performances in the coming months. Sneak peek of the play The Stories of Brno (Brněnské pověsti). Photo credit: NdB Theatre

Brno, 2 May (BD) – Brno is often known as the “center of Europe”. This month, it will be the center of the world, at least as far as theatre is concerned. The Brno Theatre World Festival (Festival Divadelni Svet Brno) will bring talent from around the world to the city’s many theatres from 24-29 May.

The showcase, which started in 2010 and is in its 13th annual installment this year, is one of the biggest theatre festivals in the Czech Republic, and includes theatrical productions, children’s theatre, dance performances, workshops, lectures, debates, and more.

One of the highlights of this year’s festival is “Asylum” by the world-famous Kibbutz Contemporary Dance Company. Photo credit Udi Hilman.

Click here for the schedule (in English).

Brno will be the stage, with performances around the city, including the large venues and the smallers ones that are off of the beaten track: the National Theatre of Brno (Mahenovo divadlo, Divadlo Reduta, Janáčkovo divadlo), Radost Theatre (Divadlo Radost), Theatre Faculty / JAMU (Divadlo na Orlí), Polarka Theatre, Goose on a String Theatre (Divadlo Husa na provázku), Industra, Studio Marta, and Brno City Theatre (Městské divadlo Brno – Hudební scéna) will all host events.

OPERA

Mostly classics will be performed in May as the excitement builds for the mid-June premier of Othello (Otelo). The Giuseppe Verdi opera will premiere at Janáček Theatre on 17 June. The adaptation of the Shakespearean play will be performed in the original Italian, with Czech, English and German subtitles.

Additional performances will be held on 19, 21, 28 June.

BALLET

Cinderella (Popelka) will be the focus for ballet in May. The famous Sergei Prokofiev ballet will premiere on 13 May and run for several performances in the Mahen Theatre.

It is appropriate for children, 6 years old and older.

PLAYS

For those who understand a bit of Czech and want to know more about this city, The Stories of Brno (Brněnské pověsti) In Theatre Reduta presents the humorous stories and legends about the city. It is a play for schoolchildren and their parents; but it could also appeal to those who know Czech to a degree a little above ordering food and beer and who are looking for something cultural to do. The play is approaching its eighth year of production.

Click here to see the English-version of the website for the complete schedule, ticket information and more details.