













At the seventh year of TURISTPROPAG, the prestigious exhibition of tourist and promotional materials, TIC Brno celebrated great success, winning first place in three competition categories. The results were announced at the region’s tourism fair at the Exhibition Grounds in Lysá nad Labem. Photo credit: Michal Růžička

Brno, 30 April (BD) – The expert jury handed out prizes in 20 categories, from promotional leaflets and brochures, calendars and spots to newsletters and publications. “Our city tourist card BRNOPAS, which is entering its fifth season this year, succeeded in the contest for first place in the discount card category,” said Markéta Vaňková, Mayor of Brno. “Since the first year, we have been gradually expanding its range of offers, currently including 55 tourist attractions, of which 11 are around the South Moravian Region. Perhaps it was this overlap and connection with the region that attracted the jury.”

“We are glad that the jury also placed the Play Brno project in first place, because it is a completely new product that we started developing last year,” said Kristýna Černá, the city’s representative for marketing and tourism. “The augmented reality application is intended more for families with children, but it can be enjoyed by anyone with a playful spirit. In addition to entertainment, it provides interesting information about the history and present of the city and gives useful tips on how to enjoy Brno. You can, for example, use it to feed the Brno dragon, or shoot a cannon at Špilberk Castle.”

The Gourmet Brno brochure won in the Promotional Leaflet category. This non-commercial guide to Brno gastronomy promotes exceptional Brno companies. “The Brno gastronomic guide Gourmet Brno is one of the high-profile projects of TIC BRNO, and in its conceptuality it has no parallel in the Czech Republic,” said Jana Janulíková, director of TIC BRNO. “It is an experiment which combines the recommendations of local business users and expert evaluation of experts. The guide is extraordinary not only in its content but also in its appearance. We have been cooperating on the visual style since its inception with respected Brno personalities, photographer KIVA and graphic designer Barbara Zemčík. When creating the winning visual, KIVA was inspired by the depiction of a standardised visitor of different types of restaurant companies. These imaginative and colourful photographs were complemented by simple, minimalist graphic design.”

The winners of the TURISTPROPAG competition were announced by Pruh Polabi, in cooperation with the Czech Association of Tourist Information Centres, Lysá nad Labem Exhibition Centre, the Czech Association of Travel Agencies, the Czech Tourism Union, and the City of Lysá nad Labem. A total of 300 submitted materials from 98 candidates were judged in various categories, including best promotional spot, newsletter of the year, wall, table and pocket calendars, tourist newspapers and others.