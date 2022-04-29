













Today is International Dance Day, celebrated worldwide on 29 April to commemorate the anniversary of the birth of the great French dance reformer Jean-Georges Noverre. In Brno, the festivities will begin at 2:30pm with Flamenco for All on Moravské náměstí, followed at 4pm by an open class and a performance by students of the Brno Dance Conservatory and the Ondráš Military Art Ensemble. Photo credit: NdB Theatre

Brno, 29 April (BD) – International Dance Day has been celebrated worldwide on 29 April since 1982, and in the Czech Republic since 2000, to commemorate the anniversary of the birth of the great French dance reformer Jean-Georges Noverre, known as the Shakespeare of dance.

Events to mark the day in Brno will begin at 2:30pm in front of the Moravian Gallery on Moravské náměstí with Flamenco For All. This will start with a performance by the organizers, who will dance to the rhythm of por Tangos. The first block will include flamenco academies and solo dancers from the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

The performers will also include children, dancers with disabilities and seniors, who will enrich the programme with other dance styles. The second block will feature advanced and professional flamenco dancers and musicians.

The programme will also include two dance workshops for all attendees, where even complete beginners can try flamenco and gypsy dancing. Photo credit: Facebook Den tance Brno – Flamenco pro všechny

The organizers have prepared a gift this year in the form of a free flamenco dance course for everyone, which will take place on Sunday, 1 May, at the Nofeet dance studio. More information on the classes is available here.

On the other side, NdB Ballet is also marking the day on the Piazzetta in front of Janáček Theatre from 4pm, with an Open Ballet Class for the public with Ballet Masters. After this class will follow a performance by students from the Brno Dance Conservatory and the Ondráš Military Art Ensemble.