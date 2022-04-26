













Last week, St. Anne’s University Hospital in Brno established a cooperation with the non-profit organization Doctors Without Borders. During a seminar to familiarise hospital staff with the organization, around 40 doctors and nurses expressed their interest in participating in missions. Photo credit: St. Anne’s hospital

Brno, 26 April (BD) – St. Anne’s University Hospital (FNUSA) in Brno has signed a cooperation agreement with Doctors Without Borders, a non-profit organisation providing medical and humanitarian aid in conflict zones or otherwise affected areas. The cooperation will make it easier for hospital employees to participate in projects and travel on missions themselves.

Around 40 doctors and nurses attended the familiarisation seminar, where representatives of Doctors Without Borders presented the possibilities of cooperation. “I am a long-time donor and I have thought about going many times, but currently I am not in a family situation that would allow it,” said Dr Lenka Černohorska. By cooperating with Doctors Without Borders, the hospital commits, among other things, to providing time off work to participate in missions.

“We are glad that we can offer our employees a new experience in cooperation with Doctors Without Borders and facilitate their way to see how things work elsewhere for a few months,” said Vlastimil Vajdák, the Director of FNUSA.

In addition to Dagmar Chmelíková from the Czech HR office of Doctors Without Borders, who introduced the basic principles of the organisation and the possibilities of joining a project, the audience also heard from midwife Adéla Pártlova, who gave a first hand account of her three missions.