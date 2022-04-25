













This week, we can expect a cloudy week in the Czech Republic with occasional rain. Highest temperatures during the day in the South Moravian region will reach up to 16 °C at the beginning of the week. Photo credit: KK / Brno Daily

Czech Republic, April 25 (BD) – According to the Czech Hydrometeorological Institute, this week will bring rainy and cloudy days in the Czech Republic, with higher temperatures in South Moravia.

Monday will be cloudy, and occasional rain or drizzle is forecast in most of the country as well as snow in the north in areas above 1200 m. Maximum daytime temperatures will be from 9 to 13 °C, up to 16 °C in South Moravia, and around 6 °C at 1000 m in the mountains. In the evening, night-time low temperatures range from 4 to 8 °C.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the weather will generally be partly cloudy at first, and occasional fog is expected with isolated rain. Maximum daytime temperatures will be around 10 to 14 °C, and up to 16 °C in the south-east, with overnight lows of 0 to 4 °C and occasional ground frosts.

For the rest of the week, the weather will be mostly clear to cloudy. There will be high daytime temperatures from 13 to 18 °C, however the nights will get colder, between -1 and 5 °C.

Trending Česká Spořitelna To Build More Affordable Housing In Cooperation With City of Brno