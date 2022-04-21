













The South Moravian Region, in cooperation with the South Moravian Centre for International Mobility (JCMM) is preparing a comprehensive range of services to help Ukrainian pupils applying to secondary schools. Photo credit: Freepik

Brno, April 21 (BD) – The South Moravian Region is cooperating with the South Moravian Centre for International Mobility (JCMM) to launch a website providing advice for pupils from Ukraine who are applying for secondary schools in the region. The website launched yesterday, Wednesday 20 April.

The website provides important information in Ukrainian to help pupils and their parents arriving in a new environment to quickly find their way around, as well as to get acquainted with career guidance services.

On the existing website, interested parties can find, for example, an overview of secondary schools in South Moravia with contact persons for prospective students, a diagram of the Czech education system, details of the necessary processes before and during studies, and all the necessary contacts. An important part of the offer is the services of career counsellors, not only in the form of personal consultations, but also through informative webinars focused on the possibilities of studying at secondary schools.

“The aim of these services is to enable Ukrainian pupils to start their new future in our country and thus increase their chances of a good career, even in the conditions into which the Russian aggression has put them. We are trying to make it as easy as possible for them to start in a new environment. I believe that it will contribute significantly to this if they find all the essentials in a coherent and understandable way in one convenient place,” said South Moravian Deputy Governor for Education Jiří Nantl.

This assistance will build on the language courses for high school students already provided by JCMM through its tutors from the now forcibly closed foreign Czech centres. “Our organisation has long operated Czech centres abroad, one of which is the Czech Centre at the O. M. Beketov University of Kharkiv. At the same time, we have extensive experience in the field of career development services and have long been cooperating with schools in the region. Therefore, we found it natural to expand the range of services we already provide to include this currently needed assistance in cooperation with our partners,” said JCMM Director Miloš Šifalda.

“It is crucial for us that newcomers from Ukraine find a new home in our region, no matter how long they stay with us. In addition to jobs and housing, it is necessary to help with education and language training for Ukrainian children, and this is where the announced JCMM program and the continued assistance of the Center for Foreigners and our Department of Education is headed,” said the Regional Councillor for Science, Research, Innovation and IT, Jiří Hlavenka.

Further information about the available services can be found on the website.