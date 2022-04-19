













South Moravia offers natural beauty and many attractive sights. The region’s leadership has decided to take advantage of this and launch a project to attract tourists for education. Photo credit: KK / Brno Daily

Brno, April 18 (BD) – In order to attract more tourists and students into the region, the South Moravian Tourist Centre and the Moravian Educational Institute have launched a collaboration to show the natural beauty and sights the region has to offer.

“Our aim is to attract students and pupils in particular, who would have interactive field education in our region. It is not only about visiting castles and palaces, but also technology companies, eco-farms and other elements of the new generation of industry,” said Jiří Nantl, Deputy Governor of the South Moravian Region for Education and Smart Region Strategy.

The project is being launched through a collaboration between the South Moravian Tourist Centre and the Moravian Educational Institute (VIM). Their divisions are clear; while the tourist centre will work on marketing and attracting people from other regions, VIM will provide comprehensive educational programmes. “A visit to our region is not just meant to be a pleasant trip outside the school walls, but above all an interesting way of learning,” explained Leona Sapíková, Director of VIM. “We have planned the concept so that field education replaces parts of the curriculum that would otherwise have to be taught in traditional classes.”

Trending City of Brno To Send Express Train To Vienna Airport

The project is the first of its kind in the Czech Republic. The press conference on 13 April also saw the signing of a memorandum between VIM and the tourist centre. “The memorandum commits us to further cooperation,” said Martina Grůzová, Director of the Central Office of Tourism of South Moravia. “We will use the knowledge and expertise of VIM, which we will sell to teachers and the pupils themselves, so that they will be motivated to try the project and enrich their education in a non-traditional way.”

“This is the first linking of culture and education. Our priority is to further promote this mutual synergy. Moreover, this is a cooperation between two regional organisations on which we can build,” said František Lukl, Deputy Governor of the South Moravian Region for Culture.