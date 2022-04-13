













A total of CZK 27,145 was collected in voluntary contributions from staff at the regional authority during this year’s Easter Fair. Photo credit: JMK

Brno, April 13 (BD) – The money raised by employees of the South Moravian regional office will go to the victims of the war in Ukraine, specifically to the UNICEF transparent account, which helps vulnerable children and their families in the affected areas.

The Easter Charity Fair was hosted by the Brno regional office in Žerotínovo náměstí on Thursday 7 April, and the fair moved to the training centre on Cejl on Tuesday.